Politics

New Jersey Democratic governor hopeful attends 'No Kings' protest, vows to fight Trump 'tooth and nail'

Democrat Mikie Sherrill claims president operates 'worldwide extortion racket'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Sherrill addresses 'No Kings' protest, vows to fight Trump's agenda 'tooth and nail' Video

Sherrill addresses 'No Kings' protest, vows to fight Trump's agenda 'tooth and nail'

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill attended a "No Kings" protest where she promised to fight President Donald Trump's policies.

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., attended a "No Kings" protest in Montclair, N.J., where she vowed to fight President Donald Trump's agenda "tooth and nail."

"We know at every level this president is raising costs on people," Sherrill told the crowd.

She later added, "We've got a guy in Washington, D.C., that thinks he's going to reap all of the benefits of being in charge. We're going to fight it. We're going to fight it tooth and nail."

SHERRILL ACCUSES CIATTARELLI OF SIDING WITH TRUMP AFTER PRESIDENT HALTS MAJOR NEW JERSEY RAIL PROJECT

A man dressed as former U.S. President George Washington displays a sign during a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies in Boston, Mass., Oct.18, 2025.

A man dressed as former U.S. President George Washington displays a sign during a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's policies in Boston, Mass., Oct.18, 2025. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The New Jersey Democrat has received endorsements from several high-profile members of her party, including former President Barack Obama, current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.,and Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

Earlier on Saturday, Sherrill was joined at a rally by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., both of whom slammed the Trump administration and New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

"We're facing a president who thinks he can just barge into any state in America, including ours, and have his way," Gottheimer said before adding that Sherrill will "stand up to Donald Trump and fight for us."

A split image of Mikie Sherrill and Donald Trump

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill vowed to fight President Donald Trump "tooth and nail," if elected. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CIATTARELLI UNLOADS ON MIKIE SHERRILL IN NJ TOWN HALL, CITING IMMIGRATION AND NAVAL ACADEMY: ‘NOT A CENTRIST’

Whitmer also went after the Trump administration and Ciattarelli, claiming the Republican gubernatorial candidate "doesn't give a damn about actually doing the job." The Michigan governor went on to add that, if elected, Ciattarelli would "take his orders from the folks in Washington, D.C."

"During the last debate, he said he agrees with everything the administration is doing. That's like all of you agreeing that someone from Philly makes a better Taylor ham and cheese," Whitmer quipped, invoking the Garden State's iconic sandwich.

Sherrill, Whitmer sounds off on Trump during New Jersey governor's race campaign stop Video

Sherrill then accused Trump "of participating in a worldwide extortion racket that the president is operating so that he can put billions of dollars in cryptocurrency in his own pocket."

Additionally, the New Jersey Democrat implied Americans were better under former President Joe Biden, saying that last year employers were looking to grow the workforce, and now workers are struggling to find jobs.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill at press conference

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., is seen during a news conference about a Signal messaging chat used by Trump administration officials at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

With just 17 days until the election, the polls in New Jersey are tightening. A Fox News poll conducted Oct. 10–14, put Sherrill at 50% support among likely voters, with Ciattarelli at 45%. Sherrill's five-point advantage was down from an eight-point lead in Fox News' September survey in New Jersey.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

