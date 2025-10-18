New Jersey Democratic governor hopeful attends 'No Kings' protest, vows to fight Trump 'tooth and nail'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., attended a "No Kings" protest in Montclair, N.J., where she vowed to fight President Donald Trump's agenda "tooth and nail."

"We know at every level this president is raising costs on people," Sherrill told the crowd.

She later added, "We've got a guy in Washington, D.C., that thinks he's going to reap all of the benefits of being in charge. We're going to fight it. We're going to fight it tooth and nail."

The New Jersey Democrat has received endorsements from several high-profile members of her party, including former President Barack Obama, current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.,and Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

Earlier on Saturday, Sherrill was joined at a rally by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., both of whom slammed the Trump administration and New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

"We're facing a president who thinks he can just barge into any state in America, including ours, and have his way," Gottheimer said before adding that Sherrill will "stand up to Donald Trump and fight for us."

Whitmer also went after the Trump administration and Ciattarelli, claiming the Republican gubernatorial candidate "doesn't give a damn about actually doing the job." The Michigan governor went on to add that, if elected, Ciattarelli would "take his orders from the folks in Washington, D.C."

"During the last debate, he said he agrees with everything the administration is doing. That's like all of you agreeing that someone from Philly makes a better Taylor ham and cheese," Whitmer quipped, invoking the Garden State's iconic sandwich.

Sherrill then accused Trump "of participating in a worldwide extortion racket that the president is operating so that he can put billions of dollars in cryptocurrency in his own pocket."

Additionally, the New Jersey Democrat implied Americans were better under former President Joe Biden, saying that last year employers were looking to grow the workforce, and now workers are struggling to find jobs.

With just 17 days until the election, the polls in New Jersey are tightening. A Fox News poll conducted Oct. 10–14, put Sherrill at 50% support among likely voters, with Ciattarelli at 45%. Sherrill's five-point advantage was down from an eight-point lead in Fox News' September survey in New Jersey.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.