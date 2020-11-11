Progressive groups push Biden to tap Warren, Sanders, Tlaib for Cabinet spots

Progressive groups are pushing President-elect Joe Biden to stack his Cabinet with candidates who lean further to the left than him as they lobby to have their policies passed under his administration.

The Sunrise Movement, a group focused on the urgency of climate change, is advocating for Cabinet picks who have no ties to fossil fuel companies or corporate lobbyists.

Among the candidates the group supports are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for Treasury secretary; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for Labor secretary; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for secretary of Housing and Urban Development; and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., for secretary of Health and Human Services.

Justice Democrats, which has a stated goal of building a “mission-driven caucus” in Congress by electing more leaders like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also signed off on the list.

As previously reported by Fox News, sources close to Sanders said he has interest in serving as Labor Secretary.

And Warren is said to be vying for the Treasury secretary position, according to a Politico report.

PROGRESSIVES EYE TOP ECONOMIC POSTS IN POTENTIAL BIDEN CABINET

President Trump has branded Biden a “puppet of left-wing extremists” who would acquiesce to demands of the progressive sect of the party.

Biden may have to deal with what appears to be a growing ideological split among moderate and progressive members of the Democratic Party.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said AOC “runs” the Democratic sect of the House, during an interview with Axios on HBO.

“She runs the floor,” McCarthy said. “That wing of the party, the socialist wing of the party, they are the new power of the Democratic Party.”

McCarthy went on to say that the power of the progressives outweighed that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., alleging that legislation could not be passed unless AOC “agreed with it.”

Besides Warren and Sanders, Biden's Cabinet shortlist appears much more moderate, with the former vice president allegedly debating tapping some members of the GOP.

As previously reported by Fox News, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich – a Republican – could serve in Biden’s inner circle.

Other Republican contenders reportedly include Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

It is not uncommon for presidents to nominate members of the opposing party to work in their administrations – as former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush did – though President Trump opted not to follow suit.

Other team-Biden names that have been floated include Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and several individuals who served under the Obama administration, like former Defense Department official Michele Flournoy.