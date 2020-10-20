Biden considering former Ohio Gov. Kasich for Cabinet position: Report

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is considering John Kasich, the Republican former governor of Ohio, for a role in his Cabinet if he win's the White House, according to a report Tuesday.

Kasich is one of several conservative politicians and executives being considered for roles in Biden’s prospective administration, Politico reported. Other Republican candidates for the Cabinet include Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

A spokesperson for the Biden team told Politico that a “diversity of ideology and background is a core value of the transition.” However, no personnel decisions will be finalized before Election Day on Nov. 3.

President Trump has not named any registered Democrats to his Cabinet since assuming office in 2016. Prior to his tenure, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both included officials from the other side of the political aisle as senior members of their administrations.

Kasich, 68, served a governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019, and launched an unsuccessful bid for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2016. It’s unclear what Cabinet position he could receive in a Biden administration or whether he would accept.

Kasich endorsed Biden for president in 2020 after frequent clashes with Trump on the campaign trail and in the years since he took the White House. He appeared at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year, speaking to the event’s virtual audience from an actual “crossroads” while urging voters to back Biden.

“I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat,” Kasich said. “They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that. Because I know the measure of the man — reasonable, faithful, respectful. And you know, no one pushes Joe around."