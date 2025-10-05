ICE video goes viral as agency uses cart to wheel Portland protester into custody: 'Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently shared a video of a suspect being rolled away on a flatbed platform cart to the song "Ridin'" by Chamillionaire.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agency posted the video on X on Oct. 5. According to the post, it was taken in Portland.

The video shows the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, lying face down on the metal cart. The individual's hands were restrained behind their back. The video went viral. It got tens of thousands of likes within a few hours on X. As of 5:30 p.m, on Sunday, it had over three million impressions.

The agency captioned the post, "Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride."

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE to learn more about the suspect and the circumstances, but did not immediately hear back.

The video came as President Donald Trump's administration continues its law enforcement efforts – and as protests against ICE intensify across the country.

In a Chicago suburb on Friday, more than a dozen people were arrested by federal agents during protests at an ICE processing facility.

Around 250 anti-ICE demonstrators took part in the protests in Broadview, Ill . Fox News observed agents firing pepper balls, tear gas and rubber bullets to clear crowds.

Also on Friday, ICE officers were targeted by illegal immigrants who used "vehicles as weapons," authorities said. The incidents took place in the Illinois suburbs of Norridge and Bensenville.

"Thankfully none of our law enforcement was killed because of these deranged criminals' attacks on law enforcement," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"This is exactly what happens when [Illinois] Governor Pritzker, [Chicago] Mayor Johnson, and other sanctuary politicians demonize ICE and encourage illegal aliens to resist law enforcement."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.