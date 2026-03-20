Pritzker pushes prosecutions of Trump officials as part of Dem ‘Project 2029’ agenda

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Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said that Democrats should seek criminal prosecution against Trump administration and law enforcement officials who have "broken the law" if they were to gain control of the White House in 2028.

Pritzker, who is running for a third gubernatorial term, sat down for an interview with the New York Times in which he proposed Democrats adopt their own version of Project 2025 — the Heritage Foundation's conservative policy blueprint for presidential administrations released in nearly every election cycle since the 1980s. Pritzker dubbed the Democrats' counter "Project 2029," urging it to be quickly implemented to "restore the rule of law."

"I don’t think you can speak of it in shorthand, but we’ve got to restore the rule of law, and that means holding people accountable who’ve broken the law," Pritzker said. "I’m talking about the people in this administration who’ve broken the law and federal agents who’ve broken the law."

New York Times reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked Pritzker whether this meant Trump officials and law enforcement agents would face criminal prosecution.

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"Criminally prosecuted, civilly prosecuted," Pritzker said. "Whatever it is that we can do."

Trump and Pritzker have been at odds over Trump's immigration enforcement agenda for months.

Last October, Pritzker filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago. The lawsuit argued that the deployment of the National Guardsmen to the Windy City was "unconstitutional and/or unlawful."

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U.S. District Judge April Perry issued a temporary restraining order preventing the deployment of National Guard troops to the state as the lawsuit worked its way through the legal system. The Supreme Court also upheld Perry's decision. The Trump administration withdrew federal troops from the state in January.

Pritzker and Trump have also clashed over the tactics used by federal immigration enforcement agents in Illinois. Pritzker has accused federal agents of "waging war on our people" and "acting like jackbooted thugs."

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The Trump administration faces another lawsuit stemming from accusations of immigration enforcement agents' alleged misconduct during Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit accused federal agents of violating protesters' constitutional rights through their use of tear gas and force. District Judge Sara Ellis issued a preliminary injunction barring federal agents' use of force and tear gas on protesters, but an appeals court overturned her decision earlier this month.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pritzker's office and the White House for comment.