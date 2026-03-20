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JB Pritzker

Pritzker pushes prosecutions of Trump officials as part of Dem ‘Project 2029’ agenda

Pritzker’s calls to criminally prosecute law enforcement agents and Trump officials comes amid a months-long standoff with Trump over immigration enforcement policies

By Elaine Mallon Fox News
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Gov Pritzker panders to ‘lunatic fringe’ of Democratic Party, says Rod Blagojevich Video

Gov Pritzker panders to ‘lunatic fringe’ of Democratic Party, says Rod Blagojevich

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich discusses the Chicago Bears considering leaving Illinois while criticizing Gov. JB Pritzker’s leadership on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

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Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said that Democrats should seek criminal prosecution against Trump administration and law enforcement officials who have "broken the law" if they were to gain control of the White House in 2028.

Pritzker, who is running for a third gubernatorial term, sat down for an interview with the New York Times in which he proposed Democrats adopt their own version of Project 2025 — the Heritage Foundation's conservative policy blueprint for presidential administrations released in nearly every election cycle since the 1980s. Pritzker dubbed the Democrats' counter "Project 2029," urging it to be quickly implemented to "restore the rule of law."

"I don’t think you can speak of it in shorthand, but we’ve got to restore the rule of law, and that means holding people accountable who’ve broken the law," Pritzker said. "I’m talking about the people in this administration who’ve broken the law and federal agents who’ve broken the law."

New York Times reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked Pritzker whether this meant Trump officials and law enforcement agents would face criminal prosecution.

TRUMP SAYS CHICAGO MAYOR, ILLINOIS GOVERNOR 'SHOULD BE IN JAIL FOR FAILING TO PROTECT' ICE OFFICERS

JB Pritzker speaking to members of the media while standing inside a cafeteria.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks to members of the media at Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen during a primary election in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.  (Credit: Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Criminally prosecuted, civilly prosecuted," Pritzker said. "Whatever it is that we can do."

Trump and Pritzker have been at odds over Trump's immigration enforcement agenda for months.

Last October, Pritzker filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago. The lawsuit argued that the deployment of the National Guardsmen to the Windy City was "unconstitutional and/or unlawful."

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ICE agents walking down a city street during an enforcement operation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents walk down a street during a multi-agency targeted enforcement operation in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, vowing to ultimately deport all people living in the country without legal status. (Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. District Judge April Perry issued a temporary restraining order preventing the deployment of National Guard troops to the state as the lawsuit worked its way through the legal system. The Supreme Court also upheld Perry's decision. The Trump administration withdrew federal troops from the state in January.

Pritzker and Trump have also clashed over the tactics used by federal immigration enforcement agents in Illinois. Pritzker has accused federal agents of "waging war on our people" and "acting like jackbooted thugs."

Donald Trump walking through a biotechnology facility during a tour.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a tour of a Thermo Fisher Scientific facility in Reading, Ohio, on March 11, 2026. Trump is highlighting his administration's push to lower drug prices at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical company. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

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The Trump administration faces another lawsuit stemming from accusations of immigration enforcement agents' alleged misconduct during Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit accused federal agents of violating protesters' constitutional rights through their use of tear gas and force. District Judge Sara Ellis issued a preliminary injunction barring federal agents' use of force and tear gas on protesters, but an appeals court overturned her decision earlier this month.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pritzker's office and the White House for comment.

Elaine Mallon is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

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