SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
President Biden 'does not care' that his border policies victimize children, argues Rep. Beth Van Duyne

Fox News Staff
Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, weighs in on the data claiming that 10,000 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the border in the past fiscal year on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

During an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures," Sunday, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, condemned President Biden for his perilous border policies, arguing that the administration will continue to be dismissive until supporters of the Democratic Party acknowledge the problem. 

REP. BETH VAN DUYNE: I mean, they're saying, 'We don't care' to the human traffickers that are coming over, to the sex traffickers that are coming over. They're saying they 'don't care' to the people who are coming through Mexico, who are being raped on a daily basis. They don't care. They don't even bother to go down there and see it. They don't bother to discuss what are the plans to be able to stop it. It's not until people who have supported the Democratic Party, like Mayor Lightfoot in Chicago, start speaking about it, that they will actually even address it. 

Central American migrants sit on top of the border wall on the beach in San Diego during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Central American migrants sit on top of the border wall on the beach in San Diego during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (Associated Press)

And then you think about what's going on in those cities, the increase in crime that we're seeing, the increase in deaths that we're seeing. That has to be addressed because you're right, it used to be border states. Now, every single state in this country is a border state. And you know what? If we have to have busses that are going to those states to go into those cities to prove it. You know, it's amazing what happens when it's in your own backyard. 

MIGRANT BUS ARRIVES IN NEW YORK CITY, GREETED WITH HANDSHAKES, BLANKETS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

Biden’s border policies are an ‘invitation’ for a humanitarian crisis: Rep. Beth Van Duyne Video
