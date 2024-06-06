Trump rips Biden as 'incompetent to stand trial' in document probe: Don't want 'that kind of exoneration'

Former President Trump took a swipe at President Biden for being "incompetent to stand trial," suggesting he wouldn't want "that kind of exoneration" for himself.

During an interview with Dr. Phil, Trump spoke at length about the various legal woes he has faced and mentioned the classified documents case in Florida that was recently halted by the judge overseeing the court proceedings.

But he quickly pointed out how Biden, who had his own classified documents probe, was "totally exonerated."

"This was all stuff that under the Presidential Records Act I'm allowed to do. By the way, Biden was totally exonerated," Trump said in the interview released Thursday. "Now, I'm not sure I want that kind of an exoneration. They basically said he's incompetent to stand trial, but he could be president. Think of that. He's not sharp enough, got no memory, got no this, got know that, he's incompetent."

"Basically they're saying he can't stand trial due to incompetence, but he can run for president. What's going on? What are we missing here?" he then asked with a smirk.

Trump himself was convicted on 34 felony counts in the New York trial over falsifying business recorders pertaining to a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Trump is appealing the guilty verdict.

The presumptive Republican nominee is facing three other criminal indictments: one brought by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis involving the effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 results and the two brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, one based in D.C. over his actions surrounding Jan. 6 and the other being his handling of classified documents in Florida.

In February, Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded he would not bring charges against him in part because a jury would find him to be a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory," despite the acknowledgment that the classified documents found in his home were "willfully" obtained by Biden both as vice president and as a senator.

Hur's report also revealed Biden had a "hazy" memory about when he was previously in office and when his son Beau died.

"In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse," the report states. "He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?'), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ('in 2009, am I still Vice President?')."

"He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died ," the report continued. "And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Biden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama."

Questions surrounding Biden's mental acuity were revived this week following a bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal putting a spotlight on him "slipping" behind the scenes with lawmakers.