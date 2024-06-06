Ex-Biden staffer calls out Democrats for 'faux outrage' over WSJ article about president's mental sharpness

Ex-Biden administration staffer Michael LaRosa called out "faux outrage" from Democrats after a bombshell Wall Street Journal story from Wednesday revealed that President Biden is showing "signs of slipping" in private meetings.

"The faux outrage over the use of blind sources is especially rich coming from political staffers in both parties," LaRosa wrote in a social media post responding to Democratic lawmakers who attacked "anonymous" Republican sources quoted by the Journal.

"The NYT, the WSJ, the WAPO are not extensions of the Democratic Party and nor should they be," LaRosa declared.

"What credible or objective reporter/outlet actually WANTS to take the same on the record quotes from provided by the WH's approved list of surrogates to offer with the same pre-approved and WH-written language/talking points?" he asked.

After the Journal revealed in a report from Tuesday on Biden's mental acuity that "participants in meetings" with the aging president found that he "performed poorly at times," the White House and multiple Democratic lawmakers bashed the article as unfairly quoting from anonymous sources.

"Congressional Republicans, foreign leaders and nonpartisan national-security experts have made clear in their own words that President Biden is a savvy and effective leader who has a deep record of legislative accomplishment," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. "Now, in 2024, House Republicans are making false claims as a political tactic that flatly contradict previous statements made by themselves and their colleagues."

But LaRosa pushed back on attacks from Democrats over the story.

LaRosa asked why the White House couldn't find "powerful voices" who work with Biden or who know him on a personal level to vouch for the president's mental acuity in an "unscripted and authentic" way, mentioning First Lady Jill Biden, Barack Obama, and both Hillary and Bill Clinton.

"Would any legacy newspaper, including the WSJ, ever turn down or kill a quote from any of those voices????" he wrote. "C'mon now."

LaRosa, who previously served as Jill Biden's press secretary in 2021 and 2022 and as a special assistant to the president, also suggested that Democratic lawmakers and administration officials who speak out against Biden in an "unfiltered" and "candid" way face consequences.

"Let's not pretend like we don't know what happens to Democrats who regurgitate unfiltered, unapproved, and unscripted analysis," he wrote.

"Why would ANY of the 20 Democratic Admin officials and lawmakers who spoke to the [Journal] go on the record with their candid impressions?" LaRosa asked.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.