Americans not hungering for Biden-Trump 2024 presidential election rematch: poll

It appears that most Americans are not hoping to see a President Biden versus former President Donald Trump rematch in the 2024 election.

Only 29% of Americans questioned in an AP/NORC national survey conducted over the past week say they want Biden to seek a second term in the White House in the 2024 election. And that includes just 48% of Democrats.

Trump doesn’t seem to fare any better.

According to the poll, just 27% of Americans would like the former president to seek a return to the White House in 2024. But Trump did fare slightly better with his party, with 56% of Republicans surveyed saying they’d like to see him bid again for the presidency.

Trump has for nearly a year repeatedly flirted with another White House run. Asked in an interview Wednesday with Fox News about his 2024 plans, the former president once again said he thinks he is "going to make a lot of people happy" with his decision.

And the current president said a handful of times last year that he plans on running for reelection in 2024.

"If I'm in the health I'm in now – if I'm in good health – then, in fact, I would run again," Biden told ABC News last month.

And the president said at a news conference Wednesday marking his first year in office that Vice President Harris is "going to be my running mate" should he seek a second term.

The AP/NORC poll was conducted Jan. 13-18, with 1,161 adults nationwide questioned. The survey's overall sampling error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.