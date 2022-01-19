Trump denies Biden suggestion he is working to 'intimidate' GOP: 'The party loves me and I love the party'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump denied President Biden’s suggestion that he is working to "intimidate" members of the GOP, telling Fox News that the Republican Party "loves" him, and that the feeling is mutual.

During Biden’s press conference Wednesday, without ever mentioning Trump’s name, the president suggested his predecessor was intimidating Republicans from voting for items in his agenda that run contrary to the Trump agenda.

BIDEN SUGGESTS TRUMP IS WORKING TO 'INTIMIDATE' THE 'ENTIRE' REPUBLICAN PARTY

"Did you ever think that one man out of office could intimidate an entire party?" Biden asked. "Where they are unwilling to take any vote contrary to what he thinks should be taken, for fear of being defeated in the primary?"

"I’ve had five Republican senators talk to me, bump into me, quote, unquote, or sit with me, who told me they agree with whatever I’m talking about to do," Biden said. "But Joe, if I do it, I’m going to be defeated in the primary."

Asked, during an exclusive interview with Fox News Wednesday evening, to respond to whether he is intimidating Republicans, Trump said: "No."

"No," Trump told Fox News. "The party loves me and I love the party."

Meanwhile, Biden was asked if he was satisfied with Vice President Kamala Harris’ work on voting rights and whether he could commit that she would be his running mate in 2024 should he officially run for re-election.

"Yes and yes," he said.

When asked to elaborate, he said: "No, there’s no need to. I mean, she’s going to be my running mate, number one, and number two, I did put her in charge and she’s doing a good job."

When asked for reaction to a potential Biden-Harris ticket in 2024, Trump said he is "very happy."

"Oh, he did say that? Good," Trump said. "Wow."

Asked to elaborate, he said: "I am very happy about that. I am very happy for both of them."

He added: "Let me say, I am very happy for both of them."

Trump, during an exclusive interview with Fox News in November, said he planned to formally announce whether he will run for re-election in 2024 after the midterms.

When asked about his plans Wednesday, Trump said he thinks he is "going to make a lot of people happy" with his decision.

"I think you’re going to see a lot of people are going to be very happy," Trump said.