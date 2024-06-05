Possible McConnell replacement takes Democrat IVF accusations head on with major announcement

FIRST ON FOX: A top Senate Republican is taking Democrats' claims about the GOP's approach to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) head on.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who is running to replace Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell as the leader of Senate Republicans, announced Wednesday his launch of a seven-figure ad buy to take the "real" GOP message about IVF to the people of his home state.

"Politics today is just full of it. Attack ads say the same crazy stuff about every Republican. ‘They hate women, both control, even IVF.’ It's ridiculous," Scott says in the 30-second spot, titled "Every Republican."

"Let's get real. IVF — invitro fertilization — has brought beautiful babies to so many families. For me, it's personal. My youngest daughter has been undergoing IVF treatments to grow her family. I'm Rick Scott, and this grandpa will always protect IVF. You can count on that," he added.

Scott's campaign told Fox News Digital the ad will run in media markets statewide and will serve as a path forward for Senate Republicans and candidates to fight back against Democrats' efforts to define the GOP as anti-women's and reproductive rights.

"I refuse to let any democrat try to lie about my stance on IVF and contraceptives in their desperate attempt to try to win an election," Scott told Fox ahead of the ad's launch.

"The Democrats can’t run on the economy because Biden killed it. They can’t run on safe communities because they have let hundreds of thousands of criminals cross the border illegally. They can’t run on strengthening our military because they are trying to make it woke and care more about supporting terrorist sympathizers on college campuses who hate Jewish people, so they have to resort to lying."

"Let's be clear: the Democrats are the radical ones on these issues. Our leadership in the Senate refuses to fight and allows Schumer, Biden and radical Democrats to define us and our positions time and time again. I'm done with that and that's why I'm fighting back so we can win in Florida, win back the senate and get President Trump back in the White House," he added.

Democrats have sought to make abortion and reproductive rights a central issue in this year's elections, including claims that Republicans want a national ban on abortion and want to restrict access to IVF treatments, as well as contraceptives.

Scott is expected to face former Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the heavy favorite to win her party's primary in August.

He is also locked in a three-way battle to be the next Senate Republican leader, with South Dakota Sen. John Thune and Texas Sen. John Cornyn also vying for the role as well.

