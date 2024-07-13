Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Possible gunfire breaks out at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Trump was quickly surrounded and escorted off stage by Secret Service personnel

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump led off stage after '4 or 5 shots' heard at rally Video

Trump led off stage after '4 or 5 shots' heard at rally

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reports as former President Donald Trump is escorted by Secret Service after incident at rally.

President Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, after apparent gunshots rang out.

Gunfire appeared to break out shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally at Butler Farm Show grounds on Saturday evening.

TRUMP RETURNS TO PENNSYLVANIA FOR PRE-CONVENTION RALLY IN SWING STATE

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The former president had just begun to fire up the crowd when as many as five shots were heard and he went down, surrounded by Secret Service agents.

"And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that's a little bit old, that chart... that chart's a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over..." Trump said before gunfire rang out.

Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As they led him away, with what appeared to be blood on his head, he raised his arms defiantly.

Trump was heard telling his security team, "let me get my shoes," as they brought him to his feet and hustled him off-stage. 

Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The frantic scene captured rally-goers racing out after shots rang out.

There is no information on whom the shooter may have been or if any arrests have been made.

