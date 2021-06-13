Pompeo says Biden admin is taking America back to Obama years when 'America was weak'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that when he hears the Biden administration talking about "taking America back" he said they are talking about taking the United States back to the years when "America was weak" during the Obama administration.

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace asked Pompeo to respond to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's interview, which aired right before his, prompting him to say the Biden administration was taking the United States back to the Obama years.

"Well, generically, when I hear the administration talk about taking America back, they are talking about back to what President Obama did for eight years where America was weak," Pompeo said. "We might have been liked -- a lot of people talk about how they are having this really fun time over at the G-7, everybody likes President Biden. What's important is not that they like America, but that they respect us, that we deliver good outcomes for the American people."

"We need to focus on the things that matter most to America," Pompeo added.

Pompeo went on to express concerns over climate change being the top of the agenda for the G-7, saying policies like the Green New Deal won't make lives better for the American people.

Later in the interview, Pompeo noted how President Biden killed 10,000 jobs with the Keystone XL Pipeline in the U.S., but allowed the Russian pipeline, Nord Stream 2, to continue to be built. TC Energy, the owner of the Keystone XL Pipeline, canceled the project earlier this week.

"We shut down 10,000 jobs with the Keystone Pipeline here in the United States of America and then they permitted the Russian pipeline to continue to be built that will threaten the heart of Europe's energy infrastructure and of course you were referring to the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline,"Pompeo said. "President Trump and our team were very clear about what we would do in response to cyber attacks. We changed. It's a pretty arcane idea, but we changed the NSPM, the rules that permitted us to respond to these attacks. I hope that the Biden administration will use the tools that we provided."

Earlier this week, Fox News reported that Nord Stream lobbyists help whip support for Blinken's nomination.

"The firm, BGR Group, helped orchestrate a letter from Republican members of the national security establishment urging Republican Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, to support Blinken's confirmation," the article said. "The letter coincided with BGR's lobbying efforts in support of the Russian pipeline."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy , R-Calif., and other Republican House members expressed "strong objections" to the Biden administration's decision to lift sanctions on the Germany-to-Russia pipeline.

"This action, which will send more Russian natural gas to Europe, also puts U.S. resources at a distinct competitive disadvantage, costing American jobs and reducing America’s geopolitical influence," the lawmakers said.

Fox News' Peter Hasson and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.