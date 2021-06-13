Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: G-7 leaders to agree to more global funding for climate change on final day of summit: report

Sunday is the final day of the weekend summit

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The leaders of the G-7 will reportedly agree to additional funding to help poorer countries battle climate change, capping the last day of the summit on England's southwest coast on Sunday. 

The planned commitment is part of a previous pledge of $100 billion a year to cut carbon emissions globally, according to Reuters. 

Climate activists have shown up near the Cornwall summit to express their displeasure over the lack of progress on the issue. 

Greenpeace UK claimed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "simply reheated old promises" at the summit, Reuters reported, adding it wouldn't take anything for granted until it actually comes to fruition. 

Follow below for the latest updates on the G-7. Mobile users click here. 

More from Politics