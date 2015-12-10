Poll: Trump still the least-liked candidate

Being well known doesn't necessarily coincide with being well liked, especially in the case of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

According to a new Gallup poll from the last two weeks, 91 percent of those surveyed have an opinion of Trump, but just 32 percent said they had a favorable view of him, compared with 59 percent who had an unfavorable view. Those numbers give him a favorability rate of -27 percent.

While many other candidates aren't seen in a positive light, Trump is easily the least-favorably viewed candidate. Jeb Bush is closest, with a -14 percent favorability rate, Chris Christie is at -5 percent, and Hillary Clinton is at -4 percent.

But while Trump is the least popular candidate, Bush's standing has fallen the most since July. Back in the summer, his rating was -3 percent.

