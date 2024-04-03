Poll reveals battleground state voters prefer Trump over Biden in heated 2024 contest

With seven months to go until the presidential election, former President Donald Trump tops President Biden in all but one of the crucial battleground states that will likely decide their 2024 rematch, according to new polling.

A Wall Street Journal survey released Tuesday indicated Trump with the edge over the president in six of the seven states polled: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

According to the survey, Trump holds a six-point lead over Biden in North Carolina in a ballot that also includes third-party and independent candidates. Trump has a five-point lead in Arizona, four points in Nevada, and three-point advantages in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The former president edges the White House incumbent by a single point in Georgia, with the two tied in Wisconsin.

Trump held similar leads when those questioned were given a head-to-head match up between the former president and Biden.

Biden narrowly edged Trump in all the battlegrounds tested, other than North Carolina, to win the White House four years ago.

According to the survey, along with coming in second to Trump among most voters, Biden also had a negative job performance rating in all seven battleground states. On the flip side, voters in every state except Nevada had a favorable opinion of Trump's time in the White House.

When asked about specific issues, respondents said they trust Trump to handle the economy and immigration over Biden. The Democrat president, however, was the preferred candidate to deal with the issue of abortion.

The polling results also mirror recent concerns over the president's physical fitness. About 48% of voters believe Trump is more fit to serve as president over only 28% who see 81-year-old Biden as having the mental and physical fitness to serve another four-year term as president.

First Lady Jill Biden was asked about Biden's dismal WSJ polling results on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday, but dismissed the dismal results, saying "no, he's not losing in all the battleground states. He's coming up."

The WSJ poll was conducted March 17 to 24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

A national survey from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist on Wednesday showed Biden leading Trump by two percentage points on the general election ballot. When asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, 50% of likely voters said Biden, while 48% support Trump in his third straight presidential bid.

While Biden secured a narrow lead in the poll, four in ten of those surveyed said their minds could change ahead of the November election.

Among independent voters, however, Trump led Biden by 7 points, 52% to 45%.

"The presidential contest remains close, but there are some interesting twists which run counter to the conventional wisdom," Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said alongside the polling results. "Three points to note: first, about four in ten voters are not rock solid in their choice for president; second, Biden supporters are slightly more locked in; and third, Democrats are more cohesive in their positions on the issues."

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll was conducted from March 25 to 28 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Trump and the Republican National Committee announced hauling in $65.6 million in fundraising in March and ended the month with $93.1 million in cash on hand, Fox News Digital confirmed news first reported by Politico.

Biden's campaign has not yet announced its March fundraising haul, but reported raising $53 million in February and ending the month with $155 million cash on hand.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.