ELECTIONS

Trump rakes in hefty March fundraising haul as campaign aims to close cash gap with Biden

Trump is set to hold a massive fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday

By Andrew Mark Miller , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Former President Trump and the Republican National Committee raked in a substantial amount of cash in March, possibly assuaging concerns from some that the campaign was trailing the money brought in by President Biden.

Fox News Digital confirmed Trump and the RNC brought in $65.6 million in March and ended the month with $93.1 million in cash on hand in news that was first reported by Politico.

"President Donald J. Trump has again created a fundraising juggernaut among Republicans. While he has been the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party for less than a month, the RNC and Trump campaign are one unified operation and focused on victory," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. 

"We’re raising funds and making strategic investments to get out the vote and protect the ballot. We are going to win BIG in just 31 weeks."

TRUMP AIMS TO LEVEL PLAYING FIELD IN FUNDRAISING BATTLE WITH BIDEN AS GOP BILLIONAIRES COME TO THE RESCUE

side by side images of Donald Trump and joe Biden

Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Getty Images)

"Our campaign, working together with the RNC, has been steadily ramping up our fundraising efforts, and our March numbers are a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump by voters all across the spectrum," Susie Wiles, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, added. 

"Republicans may not be beneficiaries of the self interested largess from Hollywood and Silicon Valley elites, but President Trump is proud to be supported by donations from voters who are the backbone of this nation, which will fuel Republicans up and down the ballot."

BIDEN RIPPED IN NEW AD SPOTLIGHTING HIS IMMIGRATION RECORD AS BORDER CRISIS ESCALATES: 'TRUMP WAS RIGHT'

Donald Trump wearing a red make america great again hat

Former President Donald Trump (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The figure is significantly more than the $62 million that Trump raised in March 2020 when he was running for re-election.

February FEC filings showed Biden's re-election campaign outraised the Trump campaign by a two-to-one margin in February and enjoyed a $71 million to $34 million cash-on-hand advantage at the end of that month.

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

President Biden promotes his economic agenda in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Jan. 18, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The Biden campaign has not yet announced its March fundraising haul but said it raised $53 million in February, ending the month with $155 million on hand. 

Trump has been attempting to close the fundraising gap with Biden as the former president also struggles to pay his mounting legal bills, with just seven months to go until the November election.

Trump is set to hold a major fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday in a push to both close the fundraising gap and trounce a record $26 million haul that Biden brought in during a recent Radio City Music Hall event featuring former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

