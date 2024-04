Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Donald Trump continues to meet with foreign leaders, even as his criminal trial is underway in New York.

Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday in New York City to discuss the Ukraine-Russia conflict and NATO defense spending.

The pair were photographed entering Trump Tower, where Trump told reporters, "He’s done a fantastic job and he’s my friend."

TRUMP TRIAL: JURY SELECTION TO RESUME IN NEW YORK CITY FOR 3RD DAY IN FORMER PRESIDENT'S TRIAL

"We had four great years together," Trump said. "We’re behind Poland all the way."

Trump and Duda spoke for over two hours, which the Polish president called a "friendly meeting in very nice atmosphere."

It's only the latest high profile meeting with foreign leaders for the former president, who has previously spoken with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbá in March and Argentinian President Javier Milei in February.

TRUMP SAYS CRIMINAL TRIAL IS HAVING A 'REVERSE EFFECT,' AS HE CAMPAIGNS AT NEW YORK BODEGA, VOWS TO SAVE CITY

Last week, Trump also hosted British Foreign Secretary David Cameron at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Jury selection in Trump's historic and unprecedented criminal trial stemming from charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to resume Thursday morning.

Bragg has charged Trump, the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee, with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump is the first president in United States history to stand criminal trial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He has blasted the trial as pure politics, a "political persecution," and maintains his innocence. The former president is expected to testify during his trial.

By the end of jury selection on Tuesday, seven jurors had been selected and sworn in. The jury pool so far includes four men and three women, all living in New York City . Their professions include law, finance, nursing, technology and more.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.