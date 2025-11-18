Former Obama staffer, ex-congressman among candidates in crowded Democrat primary for Mikie Sherrill's seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., prepares to resign her congressional seat, a crowded Democrat primary stable has emerged with nearly a dozen hopefuls ranging from moderate establishment types to far-left candidates.

Sherrill, who represents New Jersey's 11th District in the House of Representatives, was elected Governor of the Garden State during this most recent Election Day's Democrat sweep seen across blue states and cities nationwide.

Her resignation, as of yet unscheduled, will trigger a special election for the House seat. 11 candidates have expressed interest in the race, including former Obama administration staffer Cammie Croft, former House Rep. Tom Malinowski, and Governor Murphy-endorsed Brendan Gill, his former campaign manager.

Cammie Croft called on Governor Murphy in a statement released just days after Sherrill won the governorship to set up a date for the special election.

FORMER HOUSE DEMOCRAT TARGETS TRUMP IN BID FOR POLITICAL COMEBACK

"In these extraordinary times, New Jersey’s 11th District deserves representation in Washington — not weeks or months of uncertainty," said Croft. "Just like the Governor-elect has in Congress, the residents of this district need someone in Washington fighting like heck to bring down the cost of groceries, energy, and healthcare and rein in the Trump administration’s abusive and corrupt policies."

According to FEC filings, Croft has $176,000 cash-on-hand by the September 30 filing date. In those same filings, Morris Township mayor and candidate Jeff Grayzel has over $310,000 cash-on-hand.

"I am 100% in the race," Grayzel told the New Jersey Globe. "My full intention is to run for the seat should Mikie win the election, as many believe she will. The timeline for a special election in early 2026 is already very short, and planning for this kind of race takes time."

DEM REP MIKIE SHERRILL SKIPS 145 HOUSE VOTES AS NJ GOVERNOR'S RACE HEATS UP

Former House Rep. Tom Malinowski has also thrown his proverbial hat in the ring and is especially active on social media. While not currently residing in NJ-11, Malinowski has pledged to move in-district should he win the special, according to reporting from the Washington Examiner.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., has endorsed Tom Malinowski via X in a video posted on Nov. 17. "I’m happy to endorse Tom Malinowski for Congress! I’ve known Tom for over 12 yrs, far longer than anyone else I know in Jersey politics, when we worked under President Obama," the senator wrote. "Politics right now needs courage. People able to stand against the pressures of politics and special interests. @Malinowski has shown that in his actions."

Malinowski, a former House Rep. for New Jersey's seventh District, lost his seat when the area was redistricted to include much of NJ-11.



NEW JERSEY DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR HOPEFUL ATTENDS 'NO KINGS' PROTEST, VOWS TO FIGHT TRUMP 'TOOTH AND NAIL'

The former Rep. all but asked for Sherrill's endorsement in a campaign video posted to X earlier this month announcing his run.

"I'm running for Congress again to pick up where my friend Mikie Sherrill left off," Malinowski said in the video.

Governor-elect Sherrill's office did not offer comment to Fox News Digital on any plans to endorse Malinowski or any other candidate.

Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill has the endorsement of over 60 Democrats in-county according to reporting from the New Jersey Globe and enters a crowded field as a well-established party operative.

"I’m running for Congress because our president, enabled by bootlickers in Congress and Wall Street, is wreaking havoc on our streets, hollowing out our economy, tearing down our American values. I’m running to fight back against Donald Trump and his crooked buddies, and to make sure that everyone has a place at the table," Gill stated in a campaign video.

John Bartlett, the only other candidate with a sizeable war chest according to FEC filings, still had around $200,000 left over from his 2018 House run, which was unsuccessful at the time. He currently serves as a commissioner in Passaic County.

The FEC also notes Democrat candidates Anna Lee Williams, Justin Strickland, and Marc Chaaban. There is only one Republican listed in the race in the FEC filings, Joe Hathaway, mayor of Randolph Township.

"Thank you, New Jersey," Governor-elect Sherrill wrote in a post on Nov. 12. "Next week, I intend to submit my resignation in order to serve as your 57th governor."

"To my House colleagues: Do not become a rubber stamp for an agenda to take food and healthcare away from kids. To the country: Stand strong. Don’t give up the ship," Sherrill concluded.



Sherrill won the District in 2024 with a healthy lead, receiving 56.34% of the vote, according to the New Jersey State Board of Elections. The Cook Political Report has designated New Jersey 11 as "Solid D."

The primary does not yet have a set date.

The office of Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.