Pete Hegseth heads to Capitol Hill to defend Trump's Iran war as 60-day congressional deadline looms

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War Secretary Pete Hegseth is slated to defend the Trump administration’s war in Iran amid intensifying questions from lawmakers as he heads to Capitol Hill for the first time since the outbreak of the conflict.

Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine will testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, during which the duo is expected to press for the need to fund the administration’s unprecedented $1.5 trillion defense request for the upcoming fiscal year.

But the hearing comes just two days before a 60-day deadline that some Republicans say will force the administration to draw down its military campaign in the Middle East absent congressional approval.

Several Senate Republicans, including Sens. John Curtis, R-Utah, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have voiced opposition to extending the war past the two-month mark. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is drafting an Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) that would force the upper chamber to weigh in on the war.

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It remains to be seen whether House Republicans will apply the same pressure on the administration to end the war.

The War Powers Act permits a 30-day extension for the president to continue hostilities without Congress’ sign-off, but it is not clear whether President Donald Trump plans to adhere to that timeline or whether lawmakers will factor in the ceasefire with the looming deadline.

Republicans have rejected myriad attempts from Democrats to curb Trump’s war powers in Iran, arguing such measures would unfairly restrain the president.

Democrats are expected to grill Hegseth about what they claim is limited transparency from the administration about its strategy toward Iran. Lawmakers could also press the Pentagon secretary about diminishing weapons stockpiles as a result of the war and the conflict’s long-term costs.

"What's his plan for the war?" Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the House Armed Services panel, told CBS News on Monday in a preview of his questions for the blockbuster hearing. "Because the other piece of this is the president keeps threatening massive escalation."

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Hegseth’s visit to Capitol Hill also comes as some lawmakers have voiced concerns about recent high-profile firings, including former Navy Secretary John Phelan. The Pentagon secretary also ousted Gen. Randy George, who was the Air Force's top officer.

Hegseth could also face questions about the Pentagon formally requesting Congress to codify its "Department of War" name change that is projected to cost at least $52 million.

"The American people can’t afford groceries, gas or rent — and the Pentagon has ALREADY wasted $50 million on renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Now they want more money," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., wrote on social media.

Ahead of the hearing, Hegseth announced a Joint Task Force Audit vowing to deliver a clean financial audit for the Pentagon’s 2028 financial statements after years of failing to pass an audit.

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"We need to be brutally honest with ourselves. For far too long, this department's financial reporting has been nothing short of a disaster," Hegseth said in a video posted to social media. "Today that changes as it has during this administration, the era of excuses is over."

Hegseth and Caine will appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.