Pete Buttigieg's Los Angeles fundraisers, from Gwyneth Paltrow’s home to iconic Hollywood gay bar

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is reaching to the stars for fundraising.

In an attempt to continue to raise his profile as a serious Democratic candidate, the 2020 presidential hopeful held a series of fundraising events in the Los Angeles area on Thursday, including a “grassroots” fundraiser at an iconic West Hollywood gay bar and a high-end fundraiser at Gwyneth Paltrow’s home.

Pete Buttigieg will join Fox News Channel for a Town Hall moderated by Chris Wallace on Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m. ET in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Buttigieg was introduced by his husband, Chasten, at The Abbey’s sold-out event.

The fundraiser, publicized as a “grassroots” event, cost $25 to attend. It was co-hosted by West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath, Sam Greisman and Brent Weinstein, the chief innovation officer at United Talent Agency (UTA), Variety reported.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind., told the audience to ignore skeptics who say change is impossible.

“If anybody tells you whether they’re not sure if America is capable in these twisted and dark times of delivering or vindicating our hopes, tell them you saw at The Abbey in West Hollywood the top tier presidential candidate on his way to the White House, moments after his husband introduced him,” Buttigieg said, according to NBC News.

Buttigieg also attended three other high-end fundraisers on Thursday, including a lunch event in Brentwood, an evening event at the home of investor Brian Goldsmith and his wife Claire Goldsmith and a later evening event at the home of Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk.

Tickets to each of the events cost $250 a person, Variety reported, though tickets to the event at the Goldsmiths’ home were starting at $250 only for people under the age of 37 — Buttigieg’s age.

On Thursday morning, Buttigieg also attended a public event in support of a parcel tax initiative called Measure EE alongside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the publication reported. The initiative would raise money for public schools in Los Angeles.

