©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten hired by Democratic consulting firm

Chasten Buttigieg cites experience as middle-school drama teacher and campaigner

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, has scored a desirable spot with a major Democratic communications firm.

KNP Communications hired Chasten Buttigieg as a senior consultant, the company announced Monday.

Chasten boasted his skill set coming into the job, including his time as a middle-school drama teacher. He also worked on his husband's 2020 presidential campaign.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten Buttigieg attend a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten Buttigieg attend a reception ahead of the start of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on April 15, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at KNP and to have the opportunity to share my experiences as a theater artist, middle-school teacher, and campaigner with our clients," Chasten Buttigieg said in a statement.

The company cited his status as a bestselling author and LGBT activist in the announcement.

Chasten Buttigieg and husband Pete Buttigieg attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Chasten Buttigieg and husband Pete Buttigieg attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

"Chasten brings a wealth of experience as an advocate who knows what it means to forge a meaningful connection with an audience," said KNP managing partner Matthew Kohut. "He understands that great communication begins with authenticity."

KNP Communications specializes in work with Democratic candidates in local, state and national elections.

