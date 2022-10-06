Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten hired by Democratic consulting firm

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, has scored a desirable spot with a major Democratic communications firm.

KNP Communications hired Chasten Buttigieg as a senior consultant, the company announced Monday.

Chasten boasted his skill set coming into the job, including his time as a middle-school drama teacher. He also worked on his husband's 2020 presidential campaign.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at KNP and to have the opportunity to share my experiences as a theater artist, middle-school teacher, and campaigner with our clients," Chasten Buttigieg said in a statement.

The company cited his status as a bestselling author and LGBT activist in the announcement.

"Chasten brings a wealth of experience as an advocate who knows what it means to forge a meaningful connection with an audience," said KNP managing partner Matthew Kohut. "He understands that great communication begins with authenticity."

KNP Communications specializes in work with Democratic candidates in local, state and national elections.