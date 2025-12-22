Pentagon taps Musk's xAI to boost sensitive government workflows, support military operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of War announced Monday that the Pentagon is partnering with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem to deploy Grok across its government systems.

The agency said the "frontier‑grade" capabilities of xAI’s Grok family of models will be integrated into the department’s recently launched AI platform, GenAI.mil .

As soon as early 2026, the partnership will allow the Department’s 3 million military and civilian personnel to safely access more advanced AI tools for everyday tasks, including handling sensitive government information.

According to xAI, its tools can support administrative tasks at the federal, state and local levels, as well as ‘critical mission use cases’ at the front line of military operations.

"Today, the War Department officially entered into an agreement with xAI, paving the way for the deployment of its advanced capabilities on GenAI.mil ," the department said. "This move builds on the rapid deployment of cutting‑edge AI across the Department's 3 million military and civilian personnel."

The tools will allow employees to use xAI safely on secure government systems for routine work, including tasks involving sensitive but unclassified information, without violating security protocols.

With xAI designed to analyze real-time data, the War Department said the partnership would give personnel "a decisive information advantage."

Grok will give personnel access to live information from X, providing the War Department with faster situational awareness around the globe, the department said.

xAI added that the partnership could lead to potential future classified workloads.

"Through an ongoing, long-term partnership with the DoW and other mission partners, xAI will make available a family of government-optimized foundation models to support classified operational workloads," the company said.

The War Department said that it will continue to scale its AI ecosystem for speed, security and decision superiority.

"This announcement marks another milestone in America's AI revolution, and the War Department is driving that momentum forward," the department said.

"These two new partnerships are part of our longstanding support of the United States Government and xAI’s mission to bring the best tools and technologies available in industry to benefit our nation," xAI added.

The collaboration marks another chapter in Elon Musk’s long-running relationship with government initiatives.

Musk previously helped lead the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, where he briefly reformed operations and cut excess spending within the federal government.