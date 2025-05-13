Pentagon stopping gender transition treatment for transgender troops

The Pentagon is ending gender transition treatment for transgender troops, according to a new memo, as officials move to enforce President Donald Trump's plan to boot transgender troops out of the U.S. military.

Under the instructions, the Defense Department is prohibiting any new hormone treatments or surgical procedures for transgender troops, according to the memo, Reuters reported.

"I am directing you to take the necessary steps to immediately implement this guidance," Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Stephen Ferrara wrote in the memo.

One transgender service member described the move as "the latest slap in the face" to honorably serving troops.

"If there was any doubt left, there is not anymore: transgender service members are no longer entitled to the same standard of medical care as their peers," the service member told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity out of fear of being targeted.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed his opposition to gender transition treatment for transgender troops when he re-posted an article on X that said the Pentagon would resume treatments for transgender troops and their dependents.

"If this is true - we will find any way possible to stop it," Hegseth wrote. "Taxpayers should NEVER pay for this lunacy."

Since being confirmed as Pentagon chief, Hegseth has embraced efforts to eliminate diversity initiatives, particularly those applying to transgender troops.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the green light for the Trump administration to implement its ban on transgender troops in the military, allowing the Defense Department to discharge thousands of current transgender troops and deny new recruits as legal challenges against the move continue to play out in court.

A memo released last week revealed that Hegseth issued instructions to begin kicking out transgender troops who do not voluntarily leave by June 6.

Trump had signed an executive order in January shortly after returning to the White House that reversed a Biden administration policy that had allowed transgender troops to serve.

Officials have said there are 4,240 U.S. active-duty and National Guard transgender troops, although some transgender rights advocates say the number may be even higher.

