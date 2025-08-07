Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

Pentagon announces massive migrant detention facility at Fort Bliss in Texas with 5,000 beds

Construction began in July at Fort Bliss, Texas, with initial 1,000-bed capacity expected by late August

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Liz Friden Fox News
close
Migrant deportation flights launch from ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Video

Migrant deportation flights launch from ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Fox News’ Madison Scarpino reports on migrant deportation flights departing from ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ The Heritage Foundation's Lora Ries joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the Trump administration’s lawsuit against a sanctuary city.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Defense plans to build the largest federal migrant detention facility in the U.S. to date, at Fort Bliss in Texas, which is expected to have up to 5,000 beds for illegal aliens.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson announced the project during a press briefing Thursday, stating that construction began in July. 

"Since then, work has begun for initial detainment capacity of 1,000 illegal aliens with initial operating capacity likely to be achieved by mid to late August," Wilson said. "Once DOD achieves initial stand up, we will finish construction for up to 5,000 beds in the weeks and months ahead."

Wilson said the facility will become the largest of its kind in U.S. history, serving what she called "this critical mission: the deportation of illegal aliens."

TRUMP ADMIN OFFERS $608M FOR STATES TO BUILD MIGRANT CAMPS MODELED AFTER ‘ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ’

Defense Secretary Mattis Confirms That Military Bases Will House Detained Migrants

An entrance to Fort Bliss as the Department of Defense plans to build the largest federal migrant detention facility in the U.S. at the post. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The new facility is being established to support President Donald Trump’s executive order to protect Americans against an invasion.

The announcement follows Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s recent statement that the state will build a facility dubbed the "Speedway Slammer" at the Miami Correctional Center, located between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

Named in reference to Indiana’s racing heritage, including the Indianapolis 500, the "Speedway Slammer" will house up to 1,000 migrants once operational.

SELF-DEPORT OR END UP IN 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ,' NOEM WARNS MIGRANTS DURING TRUMP VISIT

Mike Braun touching his glasses

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said the state would have a detention center for illegal immigrants built in Miami County, called the "Speedway Slammer." (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership," Braun said in a statement on Tuesday. "Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states."

Funding for the project comes from a reconciliation bill signed by Trump last month, which he referred to as the "one big, beautiful bill."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the legislation funds the 287(g) program, which facilitates cooperation between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and local authorities, as well as 80,000 ICE detention beds.

The Trump administration has continued deportation operations while encouraging undocumented immigrants without additional criminal records to self-deport.

TRUMP TO VISIT 'ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ' FOR GRAND OPENING OF SWAMPY EVERGLADES DETENTION CENTER FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS

Alligator Alcatraz aerial view

An aerial view of a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," is seen located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida on July 7, 2025.  (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

According to DHS, individuals who voluntarily leave the country are eligible for a $1,000 incentive and free travel, potentially allowing for legal reentry in the future.

Another facility, informally known as "Alligator Alcatraz," opened this summer under the supervision of federal officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. It serves as a staging center for deportations.

Initially funded by the state, the facility will also receive support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It currently holds 2,000 people, with capacity expected to double. Deportation flights began late last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The facility was converted from a decommissioned airport in the Everglades. A second center may follow, according to WJHL. State officials have faced criticism from immigration and environmental advocacy groups over the facility’s location and purpose.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman and Cameron Arcand contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.