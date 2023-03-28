Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital after treatment for depression

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after being treated for depression.

A press release from Fetterman's office says that he is in remission after his treatment for depression, and is in Braddock, Pennsylvania.

"I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs," Fetterman said.

"I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May of last year during his successful bid to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. Fetterman experienced side effects that included "auditory processing disorder" but his campaign and doctors insisted he has "no work restrictions" and "can work full duty in public office."

Fetterman squared off in only one debate with his opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz, on October 25th and struggled to effectively communicate on multiple occasions and used closed captioning due to limited auditory processing capability.

After defeating Oz by five percent, Fetterman began his six-year Senate term in January but his office announced just a month later that he had checked himself into a hospital for treatment of severe depression.

"Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," Adam Jentleson, Fetterman's chief of staff, said in a statement at the time.

Before he checked into Walter Reed, staffers said Fetterman had not been his usual self for weeks and described him as withdrawn, showing disinterest in talking, eating and the usual banter with aides.

Fetterman is said to be receiving daily in-person briefings from Jentleson and his office is issuing statements and sponsoring legislation while in the hospital.

Fetterman has missed 53 of the 64 Senate roll call votes during February and March as a result of being hospitalized.

