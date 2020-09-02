Chief of staff Meadows slams Pelosi’s unmasked salon visit as ‘typical Washington’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., needs to get serious about negotiating for coronavirus relief, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

Pelosi was caught on camera Monday visiting a shuttered San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blow-out, despite local ordinances keeping salons closed since March, which the owner called a "slap in the face."

PELOSI USED SHUTTERED SAN FRANCISCO HAIR SALON FOR BLOW-OUT, OWNER CALLS IT 'SLAP IN THE FACE'

"This is typical Washington, D.C.," Meadows said. "They get on national TV. They preach to the American people that it should be one way and, yet, in private, when the cameras are not rolling and in this case, I guess the cameras were rolling, it shows a very different story.

"It's the same thing whether it's in San Francisco with her going into a salon or in the privacy of a negotiating room, it's time that she get serious about helping the American people."

President Trump is the only one who has acted in the last four weeks to help Americans, Meadows said, referring to his executive orders signed in August providing Americans financial relief.

"We invite her back to the table to hopefully help the American people," he said.

PELOSI ANNOUNCES CORONAVIRUS MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED IN HOUSE CHAMBER

Trump supports a stimulus check, enhanced unemployment, money for education, and small businesses, Meadows said, but Pelosi continues to stand in the way of a relief bill.

RAND PAUL BLAMES VIOLENCE ON BIDEN SUPPORTERS IN DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES

Meadows also doubled down on Trump's characterization of organized rioters as "domestic terrorists"

"Whether you see it here or as the president was talking about in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this is a president that has been very clear. He's going to do two things. Make sure our communities are safe and that we have a secure future."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP