Pelosi says Newsom recall is 'not good for children and other living things'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Tuesday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a "great governor" and that the recall election is not good for "children or other living things."

Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke during a press conference touting the American Rescue Plan and its billions in federal emergency rental assistance when she was asked to weigh in on the upcoming special election, in which Californians will be asked to vote on recalling Newsom.

NEWSOM URGED TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST OAKLAND CRIME SPIKE: COMMUNITY 'UNDER ATTACK'

"We have to vote and we have to reject the recall," she said.

Pelosi called Newsom a "groundbreaking" leader on progressive issues and said she’s "very, very proud" of his record.

"He's been a great governor, and I'd like to see this, shall we say, nuisance — but it's part of what you can do, so we respect that — but we have to also get out the vote," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Reject the recall," she said. "It's not good for you. It's not good for children or other living things."

Pelosi added that she’s ready to "get on with it" as far as the election, saying that while Republicans are "enthusiastic" about the possible outcome, Democrats aren’t very worried about it.

Californians will mail in their ballots for the Sept. 14 election in a vote to recall Newsom or keep him in office. The ballot will include a second question asking who of the 46 candidates should replace the governor. Newsom on Monday urged his supporters to leave that question blank and just focus on voting "no" on the recall.