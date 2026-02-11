Pelosi endorses JFK's grandson in Democratic House primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., endorsed Jack Schlossberg — the grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy — who is running for Congress in New York's 12th Congressional District.

"This moment calls for leaders who understand the stakes and how to deliver for the people they serve. Jack Schlossberg is that kind of leader— a candidate for Congress we are all excited about, and someone I am proud to endorse," Pelosi said in part of a lengthy statement that Schlossberg posted on X.

"Jack possesses a unique ability to navigate the digital and the classical political worlds in ways that can get things done for people — and hold President Trump accountable. Those skills are critical right now, and they are also quite rare," she asserted.

Schlossberg lavished praise on Pelosi when sharing her statement of the endorsement.

"Speaker Pelosi is a national hero and master legislator — I'm proud to have her support. She's the backbone of the Democratic Party — no one understands Congress like she does," he noted in the post on X.

"I sat down with her, told her about our campaign and policy plans for NY12. She believes we can win," he added.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., currently represents the district but announced last year that he will not seek re-election. Pelosi also announced last year that she will not run for re-election.

Some of the other candidates running in the Democratic primary for New York's 12th Congressional District include state Assemblymembers Micah Lasher and Alex Bores, as well as George Conway, the ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway, who served as senior counselor to the president during much of President Donald Trump's first term.