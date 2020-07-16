Pelosi compares Trump to 'the man who refuses to ask for directions'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday pressed President Trump to move forward with a massive coronavirus response that Democrats argue is needed to reopen schools and businesses, save lives and give struggling Americans an economic lifeline.

In her weekly news conference, Pelosi said Trump and Republicans haven't followed the roadmap for a safe reopening laid out by scientists -- which she said would require a large investment.

"Observing his behavior, I have concluded that he is like the man who refuses to ask for directions," Pelosi said of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PELOSI SAYS SHE'S ‘ABSOLUTELY’ WILLING TO FORGO AUGUST RECESS TO WORK ON CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE

"All of the answers are there," Pelosi said of the need for testing, contact tracing, treatment, social distancing, masking and equipment. "... And yet the president continues to go down the wrong path and refuses to ask for directions from scientists who know better than any of us."

Pelosi wants Trump to unleash the Defense Production Act to have U.S. manufacturers make more testing equipment, personal protective gear and other equipment to help schools reopen in the fall. Trump has urged all schools to reopen, but local officials -- who control the decision -- have grappled with spiking coronavirus cases, reluctance from teachers unions to go back to work without proper safety measures and scarce funding to make improvements.

Meanwhile, Democrats, Senate Republicans and the White House are still trying to reach a deal to pass another round of coronavirus relief aid that would provide help for schools to reopen, an extension of expanded unemployment that is set to expire at the end of this month and another round of direct payments -- though Senate Republicans want those payments pared back.

House Democrats passed a record-breaking $3 trillion relief package on May 15 that included $915 billion in state and local aid that could prevent layoffs of public workers, like first responders and teachers; a new $200 billion "heroes" fund for hazard pay for essential workers; $100 billion for K-12 and higher education and $75 billion for coronavirus testing. That bill would allow for up to $1,200 checks for each person, up to $6,000 per household.

ANOTHER 1.3M AMERICANS FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT AID LAST WEEK AMID UNEVEN CORONAVIRUS RECOVERY

While the legislation was dismissed by the GOP as too costly and unnecessary at the time, Senate Republicans and the White House have since signaled a willingness to authorize more spending as coronavirus cases have seen a resurgence and millions of people continue to lose their jobs each week.

Pelosi on Thursday accused Trump and Republicans of inaction.

"This is such a massive dereliction of duty," Pelosi said. "People are dying."

MCCONNELL SIGNALS NEW CORONAVIRUS BILL MAY COME SOON, BUT SENATE FACES UPHILL BATTLE

Pelosi also took aim at Trump's executive actions to roll back environmental regulations and said the president doesn't believe in governance or science.

"I yearn for other Republican presidents," Pelosi said. "While we may have disagreed on many points. At least we had a shared commitment to the governance of our country."