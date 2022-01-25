Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi announces reelection bid ahead of 2022 midterms

Pelosi previously vowed to step down as the leader of House Democrats after the 2022 election

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she will seek reelection in this year's midterms.

"While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy," Pelosi said in an announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

Pelosi, who will turn 82 in March, had previously vowed to step down as the leader of House Democrats after the 2022 election. 

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics