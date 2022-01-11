Newt Gingrich predicts Republicans will win back House, Senate in a 'landslide of historic proportion'

Ahead of President Biden’s planned visit to Georgia to give a speech about changing the Senate filibuster rule, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted in an ‘America’s Newsroom' appearance Tuesday that Republicans will win back both the House and Senate because the Democrats’ strategy has simply not been ‘working.’

NEWT GINGRICH: Look, I think the best strategy is simple: It ain’t working. You go stand at a gas station and watch people put gas in--it ain’t working. Go to a grocery store and look at the price of beef. It ain’t working. Go look at the 120 ships sitting off of Long Beach. It ain’t working. Go to the border. The mayor of Yuma declares an emergency because there is a 2,500% increase in the number of people coming across the border in his town. It ain’t working. I think that if Republicans just run on ‘this ain’t working,' they’ll probably win a landslide of historic proportion in both the House and Senate.

