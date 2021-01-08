Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from conference room during riot

A laptop was purloined from a conference room during Wednesday’s Capitol building raid, an aide to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Friday.

Deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said on Twitter that the laptop was only used for presentations, but he did not go into further detail about whether anything else was stolen from the speaker.

Pro-Trump supporters flooded the Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of the Electoral College results – forcing lawmakers to shelter in secure locations, hide in offices, and bunker in the upper balcony of the House chamber after becoming trapped inside by the mob.

As rioiting protesters stormed the doors of the House and Senate chambers, pushing their way through the historic Statuary Hall, they worked their way down into offices and areas of the Capitol closed to the general public.

Hammill could not be immediately reached by Fox News to confirm if Pelosi’s office was ransacked after photos surfaced of Richard Barnett, an Arkansas Trump supporter, posing with his foot resting on the speaker's desk.

Barnett has since been arrested on federal charges of violent entry and theft of public property.

After the photo went viral, he told local news outlet KFSM that he was allegedly looking for the bathroom before seeing her door open.

"I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk — we loaned her that desk," he reportedly said. "And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk."

Pelosi was the target of several Capitol building intruders, including Boise man Josiah Colt, who took a picture sitting in Vice President Mike Pence’s seat in the Senate chamber -- though he thought the seat belonged to Pelosi.

"I just got in the Capitol building," Colt said somewhat incoherently in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday. "I was the first one, I hopped down into the chamber and I was the first one to sit in Nancy Pelosi … she’s a traitor, she’s treasonous."

Acting U.S. Attorney for District of Columbia Michael Sherwin told reporters Thursday that 55 charges had already been issued against those who stormed the Capitol.

"We're not going to keep anything out of our arsenal for potential charges," Sherwin said at a news conference. "We will bring the most maximum charges we can based upon the conduct."

Jake Gibson, Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.