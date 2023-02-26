Paul Ryan says he will skip RNC if Trump wins 2024 nomination

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will miss the Republican National Convention in 2024 if former President Donald Trump wins the party's nomination.

The RNC has scheduled the Republican convention to be in Ryan's home state of Wisconsin, and he is already pushing for the nominee to be anyone "not named Trump."

"For the Republican convention in Milwaukee, where will you be?" a reporter for ABC 12 asked.

"It depends on who the nominee is," Ryan responded. "I'll be here if it's somebody not named Trump."

"You won't show up if it's Trump?" the reporter pressed.

"No I'm not interested in participating in that, no," Ryan said.

"Even in Wisconsin?" the reporter prodded.

"Even in Wisconsin," Ryan finished.

Ryan has loudly opposed Trump's 2024 campaign, saying he doesn't care who wins the nomination so long as it isn't the former president.

"If we nominate Trump again, we're going to lose. It's just that clear," Ryan told Fox 6 last week. "We lost with him in ‘18, ’20 and '22. We know this. He will cost us another election, so I'm just excited about somebody not named Trump."

"There are great people running. I know them all. They're all pretty decent friends of mine, and so I think any one of these candidates that are thinking about getting in the race if they get in the race, would be a great candidate," he added. "I think we're going to beat Joe Biden if we don't run Donald Trump."

So far, only Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have formally announced their 2024 campaigns. Several other candidates are expected to join the race, however, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and possibly Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.