Paris Hilton says mother Kathy changes the subject when she brings up boarding school abuse

Paris Hilton revealed that she has struggled to discuss the abuse allegations she laid out in the recent documentary "This is Paris."

Hilton detailed her experience at Provo Canyon School in her YouTube Originals special, which premiered in September. The reality TV star alleged that she spent 11 months enduring "continuous torture" and bullying by staff members. The 40-year-old also alleged that the use of violent restraints were used at the time. She left the school at age 18 in 1999.

Yahoo Entertainment reported that she spoke further about how her family has dealt with the allegations since in her Peacock series "Paris In Love," which largely details her wedding to Carter Reum. The outlet shared that the "Stars Are Blind" singer discussed the situation in a conversation with her brother, Barron Hilton. She noted that she hasn’t been able to discuss her time at the school with her mom and doesn’t believe she’ll be able to bring it up to her mom in the future.

"Every time I bring up Provo, my mom changes the subject," Hilton told the cameras. "I don't want to hurt her feelings, I don't want to upset her."

PARIS HILTON SAYS SHE WAS PHYSICALLY AND EMOTIONALLY ABUSED IN PAST RELATIONSHIPS

Kathy and Richard Hilton reportedly sent Paris to the school in the 1990s after behavioral issues in New York City. However, they apparently have not talked about Paris’ experience there, opting instead to keep things light in their relationship.

"Mom is just so fun and chill, she doesn't really like to get serious," Hilton explained. "I've never really had a serious, deep conversation about things like that. She doesn't like to think about that. She just likes to be happy. I don't want to kill her vibe."

Representatives for Kathy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

PARIS HILTON DETAILS ALLEGED ABUSE AT UTAH BOARDING SCHOOL FOR THE FIRST TIME: 'CONTINUOUS TORTURE'

Fox News spoke with six former students and one ex-staffer of the boarding school, who shared their own stories and corroborated the star's claims of either suffering or witnessing physical and mental abuse, including forced medications, beatings, solitary confinement and bullying by staff.

A former student, Lee Goldman, 33, of Toronto, Canada, attended PCS from 2002-2004. She spoke to Fox News on Sept. 4, the 10-year anniversary of the day she attempted suicide.

At that time in her life, she was embroiled in a lawsuit against PCS, which alleged that a staffer at the school sodomized the then-teen as a means to inject a medication against her will. According to court documents obtained by Fox News, the case was dismissed by the Fourth Judicial District Court in the state due to a failure to prosecute.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Paris coming out about this could make really large changes in the industry as a whole. She's a hero," said Goldman, adding that Hilton's documentary could force actionable change in the behavioral health industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

PCS declined to address the allegations ahead of Hilton’s documentary, telling Fox News in a statement in Sept., "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."