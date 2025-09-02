Trump’s America250 to create world’s largest US flag, taller than Empire State Building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump’s America250 organization will create the world’s largest American flag ahead of the semiquincentennial celebration on July 4, 2026, Fox News Digital has learned.

The flag is expected to measure 776 feet wide and 1,492 feet long.

The flag is expected to stretch longer — or taller — than New York City’s Empire State Building, and will be nearly half the size of the Pentagon.

Sources involved in its creation told Fox News Digital that the National Mall is not big enough to unfurl the flag, and that officials are considering unveiling it at a massive venue like Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a NASCAR speedway or a location in Lebanon, Kansas — the geographic center of the United States of America.

"Everything President Trump does is historic and larger than life," America250 Executive Director Ari Abergel told Fox News Digital. "America250 will be no different, and we’re kicking things off by breaking a massive world record — creating the world’s largest American flag."

Qatar recorded the largest draped flag in 2013, according to Guinness World Records, with a flag measuring 1,097,672 square feet.

Azerbaijan recorded the largest flag flown in 2024, per Guinness, with a flag measuring 25,598 square feet.

Sources told Fox News Digital that America250’s largest flag will "blow them both away," measuring more than 1,157,000 square feet.

"The flag will be Made in America, and unfurled by hundreds of patriots in an extraordinary moment of national unity as part of America250," Abergel told Fox News Digital.

The flag will be unveiled in a "first-of-its kind celebration," according to U.S. Chief of Protocol and America250 Principal Media Representative Ambassador Monica Crowley.

The flag likely will be unveiled in the spring of 2026.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, the national mood is bright and optimistic," Crowley said. "There could be no better time to throw our country a spectacular birthday party, including unfurling the largest American flag in history."

Crowley told Fox News Digital that from now until summer 2026, America250 is "activating unforgettable moments that will fill American hearts with patriotism and pride for years to come."

America250 is expected to host additional events in 2025, including the U.S. Navy’s birthday in October and the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday in November.

America250 has recently sparked controversy after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., appointed former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson and Democrat activist Jack Schlossberg to serve on the commission.

"At the end of the day, America250 will be remembered as President Trump’s celebration — nobody else’s," Abergel told Fox News Digital. "And the President is the only reason why it will be a success."