Oregon Gov. blasts Texas push to investigate child transgender surgeries, vows to protect LGBTQ2SIA+ kids

Oregon’s Democrat Gov. Kate Brown slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his controversial directive ordering investigations into situations where children underwent gender transition procedures.

"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to remove trans kids from loving parents is especially cruel," Brown said in a Twitter video posted on Thursday. "This policy is another iteration of a long and painful history of discriminatory policies targeting our LGBTQ2SIA+ community."

BIDEN ACCUSES TEXAS OF 'ATTACKING' TRANSGENDER YOUTH FOR INVESTIGATING GENDER PROCEDURES ON KIDS

"To all the LGBTQ2SIA+ children and young people across our United States. I want you to know that you are seen, you are loved, and you matter," Brown continued. "And to all Oregon's youth, especially those who are trans, nonbinary, or questioning, the state of Oregon remains committed to honoring and protecting your right to be yourself."

Brown’s message comes after a day after the Biden administration publicly slammed Texas over the directive and updated HHS guidelines while also sending a letter to child welfare agencies across the country in opposition to the directive.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, recently ordered DFPS to investigate instances where Texas children have been subjected to "a wide variety of elective procedures for gender transitioning, including reassignment surgeries that can cause sterilization, mastectomies, removals of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen."

TUCKER CARLSON: JOE BIDEN SAYS 8-YEAR-OLDS CAN BE TRANSGENDER, DESPITE INCREASED RATES OF SUICIDE

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News this week that the state is defending children against dangerous operations.

"It is shocking and sad that Joe Biden would champion cruel forms of child abuse such as genital mutilation through forced so-called sex-change operations and the prescription of dangerous puberty blockers," Paxton said. "I will always defend the children of Texas from these inhumane procedures."

Brown’s tweet received mockery on social media with many wondering aloud about her use of the phrase "LGBTQ2SIA+" which is a term used by some to group together lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two spirit, intersex, and asexual people.

"LGBT is the Pi of acronyms," New York Post reporter Jon Levine tweeted.

"What the hell is LGBTQ2SIA+?" the Twitter account LibsofTikTok posted.

"the alphabet mafia," digital consultant Logan Hall tweeted.

"I only watched this video to hear her say LGBTQ2SIA+ out loud," Red State editor Kira Davis posted.

"Is there really anything left for the +," commentary writer Drew Holden tweeted.