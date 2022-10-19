Oregon election results: Democrat Tina Kotek holds off Republican Christine Drazan in gubernatorial race
Republican candidate Christine Drazan challenged Democrat Tina Kotek in deep blue Oregon
Democratic Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek held off Republican Christine Drazan in a surprisingly close race in a deep blue state.
The race gained national attention in recent months with polling consistently showing Drazan and Kotek neck-and-neck as they battled over gender and sexuality topics being taught in schools, campaign financing, crime and Oregon's economy.
The Fox News Power Rankings listed the race as a toss-up.
The results were heavily influenced by independent candidate and former Democrat Betsy Johnson, who grabbed more than 8% of the vote and appeared to take a sizable chunk of support from Kotek.
MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES
Drazan received support from a number of prominent Republicans across the country, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who pulled off a surprising victory in his trending-blue state last year, and took a trip to Oregon to campaign on behalf of Drazan.
NIKE CO-FOUNDER PHIL KNIGHT DECLARES WAR ON DEMOCRATS IN OREGON
Nike co-founder Phil Knight also waded into the race, donating $1 million to Drazan's campaign in October after initially supporting Johnson by donating millions to her campaign.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP