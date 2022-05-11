Oregon Democrats silent on Molotov cocktail break-in attempt at Oregon pro-life office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elected Democrats in Oregon have remained silent on a Molotov cocktail attack and attempted break-in targeting a pro-life group in the state as tensions rise nationwide following the leak of a Supreme Court opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade will be struck down.

Oregon’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden all declined to respond to multiple requests for comment via phone and email from Fox News Digital regarding the firebomb attack on Sunday evening that police say was an attempt to break into an Oregon Right to Life office.

Police said what began as an attempted break-in at the office for Oregon Right to Life at approximately 10:38 p.m. Sunday in Keizer, Oregon, a suburb north of the state’s capital of Salem, failed, so an unknown suspect or suspects ignited two Molotov cocktails and threw them toward the brick building.

There was a small fire with minimal damage, and no one was in the building at the time, according to the Keizer Police Department, which shared a photo of what appeared to be a charred exterior vent.

Oregon Right to Life "has had long-standing opposition to the use of force, intimidation and violence by any person pursuing pro-life activities," according to the group’s press release about the incident.

"Our commitment to the well-being of all human life requires that we respect the inherent value and dignity of all people. Just as we condemn abortion and euthanasia, we oppose private acts that take human life, inflict bodily harm, or destroy another’s property," it continued. "No board member, officer, employee or chapter officer may participate in any illegal or harmful act against another person or property in pursuing pro-life activity. Oregon Right to Life will not knowingly do business with any organization or business which endorses violence in any way toward pro-abortion persons or businesses."

The Twitter accounts of Brown, Wyden, and Merkley also did not mention or condemn the attacks and all three have tweeted about other issues since Sunday, including Wyden, who warned Americans that their geolocation data could be "weaponized" against them if they seek an abortion.

Christine Drazan, the former minority leader of the Oregon House of Representatives and current Republican candidate for governor, released a statement condemning the incident as what she described as "clearly a politically motivated attack on the pro-life community."

"I strongly condemn this cowardly act of violence," she said. "We must not allow for this kind of intimidation to persist in our state under any circumstances."

The attempted break in at the Oregon Right to Life building comes as pro-choice protesters across the country have stormed Catholic churches and some have called for vandalism in the Roe v. Wade debate.

"More of this. May these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground," Caroline Reilly wrote in a now-deleted tweet Sunday evening, responding to a report from The New York Times about vandalism against the headquarters of a pro-life group in Wisconsin.

