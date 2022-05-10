Liberal activist claims she 'eagerly' sterilized herself because of debate over abortion: 'A no-brainer'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A liberal activist cited the "political football" surrounding abortion as the reason she "eagerly" chose to be sterilized at the age of 24.

In a Monday op-ed published by NBC News, "reproductive and sexual health activist" Alexandra Yiannoutsos detailed how she was "thrilled" with her decision because it meant she would never have to go through a forced pregnancy, and that watching politicians "play" with women's bodies made the decision "a no-brainer" for her.

"In November I went under the knife for a bilateral salpingectomy, the removal of both of my fallopian tubes, at 24 years old. The procedure is permanent, irreversible and more than 99 percent effective in preventing pregnancy," Yiannoutsos wrote.

She described how she expected to be met with "disregard" because she was young and unmarried, but was surprisingly simply given information on the procedure and left to make her own decision.

"Everyone seeking access to reproductive health care deserves an affirming experience like mine. But the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade … could prevent conversations like this from happening," she added, referencing the Supreme Court draft opinion leaked to Politico last week hinting at a potential overturning of Roe. v. Wade.

Yiannoutsos detailed growing up in Indiana, a state with stricter laws pertaining to abortion, and how it shaped her views on the issue, including attempting to accompany a 16-year-old friend to have an abortion, but being turned away without parental consent.

She railed against "abstinence-only" school instruction and state-level bills restricting abortions across the U.S., and claimed lawmakers were trying to "exert power" by legislating "who gives birth and who doesn't."

"There’s a tug-of-war between politicians who run on platforms to restrict access to reproductive health services and people who then respond by taking their health into their own hands," Yiannoutsos wrote.

"I was among the thousands of people who rushed to get an IUD in the wake of Donald Trump’s election. Having lived under [Mike] Pence as governor, I knew that he and his supporters would stop at nothing to gut access to reproductive care," she claimed.

Yiannoutsos described her experience with contraceptives, including birth control medication and IUDs, and said she experienced "excruciating pain equivalent to a contraction" in her effort avoid becoming pregnant after going to her first IUD appointment.

"Four years and two IUDs later, I eagerly chose to pursue sterilization and am thrilled with my decision," she wrote.

"Getting my fallopian tubes removed means I will never have to go through pregnancy against my will," Yiannpolis wrote. "Millions of others will not be able to say the same, as the Supreme Court appears ready to strike down Roe v. Wade."

"Growing up witnessing the political football lawmakers play with our bodies and the devastating impact it has on people’s lives made sterilization a no-brainer for me. People are entitled to the care that’s best for them — abortion, contraception and sexual health services are key components of that," she concluded.