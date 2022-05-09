Reporter calls for violence against pro-lifers, says they shouldn't have 'peace or safety' until they're dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A reporter for Rewire News Group called for "more" violence against pro-life Americans over the weekend as she appeared to celebrate reports of vandalism against the headquarters of a pro-life group in Wisconsin.

"More of this. May these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground," Caroline Reilly wrote in a now-deleted tweet Sunday evening, responding to a report from The New York Times about the vandalism.

Wisconsin Family Action, a group staunchly opposed to abortion, was attacked Sunday morning when someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into its Madison office and spray-painted a message outside reading, "if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either."

Reilly, a liberal reporter who frequently writes on abortion, appeared to later delete her Twitter account following sharp backlash from critics over her call to violence.

"Where are the police?" tweeted writer Rod Dreher, while activist Amy Kremer wondered where the response was from the FBI and the Department of Justice.

"How would they feel if the public started to Dox reporters that call for violence and arson? What if it came to their doorstep instead? People with a voice need responsibility when using it," Republican Florida congressional candidate Vic DeGrammont wrote.

"This feels a bit like calling for violence," Republican strategist Matt Whitlock wrote, tagging the Twitter Support team to alert them to Reilly's astonishing reaction.

Rewire News Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.