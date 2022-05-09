Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Reporter calls for violence against pro-lifers, says they shouldn't have 'peace or safety' until they're dead

Critics blasted liberal reporter Caroline Reilly and questioned why the police or the FBI had not gotten involved

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Pro-life activist on abortion protests: 'It is utter brokenness'

Pro-life activist on abortion protests: 'It is utter brokenness'

Bethany and Ryan Bomberger, co-founders of The Radiance Foundation, respond to radical displays from abortion protests following last week's Supreme Court draft opinion leak.

A reporter for Rewire News Group called for "more" violence against pro-life Americans over the weekend as she appeared to celebrate reports of vandalism against the headquarters of a pro-life group in Wisconsin.

"More of this. May these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground," Caroline Reilly wrote in a now-deleted tweet Sunday evening, responding to a report from The New York Times about the vandalism.

Rewire News Group reporter Caroline Reilly called for violence against pro-life Americans and said they shouldn't have "a moment of peace or safety" until they're dead in a now-deleted tweet from May 8, 2022. (Screenshot/Twitter)

WHITE HOUSE CONDEMNS ‘ATTEMPTS TO INTIMIDATE’ DURING PRO-ABORTION PROTESTS AT CATHOLIC CHURCHES

Wisconsin Family Action, a group staunchly opposed to abortion, was attacked Sunday morning when someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into its Madison office and spray-painted a message outside reading, "if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either." 

Reilly, a liberal reporter who frequently writes on abortion, appeared to later delete her Twitter account following sharp backlash from critics over her call to violence. 

Liberal Rewire News Group reporter Caroline Reilly deleted her Twitter account following backlash over a tweet calling for violence against pro-life Americans. (Screenshot/Twitter)

PROTESTS AT JUSTICE KAVANAUGH'S HOME ‘ONE OF THE SCARIEST THINGS I’VE EVER WITNESSED,' SAYS REPORTER

"Where are the police?" tweeted writer Rod Dreher, while activist Amy Kremer wondered where the response was from the FBI and the Department of Justice. 

"How would they feel if the public started to Dox reporters that call for violence and arson? What if it came to their doorstep instead? People with a voice need responsibility when using it," Republican Florida congressional candidate Vic DeGrammont wrote. 

"This feels a bit like calling for violence," Republican strategist Matt Whitlock wrote, tagging the Twitter Support team to alert them to Reilly's astonishing reaction.

Florida Republican congressional candidate Vic DeGrammont criticized liberal Rewire News Group reporter Caroline Reilly in a May 8, 2022 tweet after she called for violence against pro-life Americans. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Rewire News Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.