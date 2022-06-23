Democrats running in Trump country won't say if they want Biden's help in midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Democrats representing districts that voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election are staying quiet over whether they would welcome support from President Joe Biden in their re-election campaigns.

Fox News Digital reached out to each of these six Democrats, asking them if they wanted, or were seeking, Biden's endorsement, and if they would support him should he seek another presidential term in the 2024 election.

Only one responded that she would support Biden should he decide to run, but did not respond to questions about a potential endorsement from him.

"A lot can happen in two years, but if President Biden is the nominee I will support him," Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, said. "He is the individual who passed a huge infrastructure bill that helped a whole lot of people in my part of the country. Most presidents are unable to accomplish something like that in two terms."

"So if and when he says he has decided to run for re-election, and it looks like he will be, I'll vote for him," she added.

The five Democrats who did not respond to either of Fox News Digital's questions are Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., and Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the National Republican Congressional Committee for comment on the lack of responses from the group of Democrats. Spokesperson Mike Berg responded with shock that they were not jumping at a chance to endorse Biden.

"It’s surprising that more House Democrats aren’t rushing to endorse Joe Biden for 2024 after they voted for every piece of his failed agenda," Berg said, referencing the strong support much of the Biden agenda has received from Democrats, other than a few notable instances by some Democratic senators.

With the rapid fall of Biden's approval rating, as well as criticism over his handling of the economy, Democrats representing swing districts may find ways to distance themselves from the administration. They already face an uphill battle to retain their seats in an election cycle that looks ripe for Republicans.

Democrats currently hold 220 seats in the House, just over the 218 needed for a majority. Republicans hold 210.

Biden has, so far, only endorsed three current candidates running for re-election.