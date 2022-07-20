PA Republican candidate rips Biden over soaring energy prices: 'He bought into the Green Raw Deal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania GOP congressional candidate Jim Bognet slammed President Biden on his energy policy, saying he bought into the "Green Raw Deal" as energy prices soar. Bognet joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Biden's war on U.S. energy production.

BIDEN'S ENERGY QUEST EMPOWERS CHINESE SLAVE LABOR, POLLUTION DESPITE ‘GREEN’ SELLING POINT

JIM BOGNET: People are so angry in northeast Pennsylvania. Joe Biden's been so anti-energy from day one. He closed down the Keystone XL pipeline. He's been hostile to us. We can be the East Coast's number one energy source, but Joe Biden doesn't believe in that. He's bought into this green raw deal stuff that has driven up energy prices. Northeast Pennsylvania has some of the most expensive energy in the country, and that's a direct result of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and my opponent, Matt Cartwright's policies.

