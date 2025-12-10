Nikki Haley's son says 'this isn't the country for you' if you can't choose your loyalty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nalin Haley, the son of former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, said it’s time to end dual citizenship and prioritize Americans first.

"We need to end dual citizenship, regardless of who it is, and only natural and only people born in this country who have been citizens of this country should be able to hold public office," Nalin Haley told Fox News Digital in an interview. "No naturalized citizens."

Haley recently turned 24, is a graduate of Villanova University and works in finance.

"I don't think dual citizenship should exist at all," Haley said. "Like I think you either have your loyalty to the United States or you have it somewhere else. And if you can't figure that out, then this isn't the country for you. Not only should it apply to citizens, but it should especially apply to those in office, those who are holding positions. You can't just have dual loyalty. In this position, you have to give it everything you've got. You have to have loyalty to one country."

He is also the chair of the Tri-County Republicans, a young Republicans group in York, Lancaster and Chester counties in South Carolina.

For him, ending dual citizenship isn’t an extreme idea, but something he sees as common sense.

"If you want to have people prioritizing your country and not their own interests and not their money and all that stuff, it only makes sense that we would have it from an actual American who can do all those things," Haley said.

Another of his beliefs is that Americans shouldn’t serve in foreign militaries.

"Americans should care about, you know, Americans fighting for other foreign countries and foreign military service because it's the same reason why we should care about dual citizenship, about naturalized citizens holding office," Haley said. "It's a conflict of interest. You should not have, as an American, you should not be able to serve in a foreign country's military. That's disqualifying. That's not normal. That shouldn't be allowed. That's basically saying your loyalty is to another country and not your own."

Haley says he’s passionate about issues important to Gen Z and believes young conservatives will ultimately reject wokeness because it goes against nature.

"I think Gen Z is gonna reject wokeness mainly because we grew up with it and I think we're tired of it," Haley said. "You know, that was something that was brought about mainly by the millennial generation, even though they're starting to now kind of go away from it too."

"But I think it's because my generation is starting to see a big resurgence in faith and in, you know, the belief in Jesus Christ," he added. "And I think that is a massive thing. I think that is the main reason why we're seeing Gen Z reject wokeness is because it's not reality, it's not natural. Nothing about modernity is natural. So we're sort of reverting to tradition into something that is timeless and has always standed at the test of time."

His message to his generation is to be vocal about the issues they care about.

"Use your voice," Haley said. "Learn how to use your voice and speak out because no one's gonna be able to help you. No one's gonna be able to identify the problems if they don't know what's going on. And unfortunately, I think we're seeing a lot of older generations not know what our problems are. So if we get that in front of them, if we say our frustrations and the concerns that we have, they won't have any excuse to not at least hear us and try and do something about it."