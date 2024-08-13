Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Omar breaks ‘Squad’ losing streak with primary victory

Omar has represented the Minnesota district since 2019

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, was able to avoid the recent fate of some of her other "Squad" members in Congress, coming away with the win in the Democrat primary for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Tuesday.

The race featured another member of the so-called "Squad" facing off with a primary challenger, with Don Samuels, Abena McKenzie and Nate Schluter looking to make Omar the third member of the progressive group to lose a primary challenge in this cycle.

MINNESOTA RIOTS CONTINUED AFTER WALZ TOOK ‘RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE’ THERE WOULDN’T BE CHAOS

Ilhan Omar closeup shot

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has represented her district since 2019. (AP Photo/Morry Gash/File)

The race featured a rematch between Omar and Samuels, who the incumbent representative narrowly escaped losing to in a 2022 primary challenge, inching out a win over Samuels by just under two percentage points before easily coasting to re-election in November.

The Democrat primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which the Cook Political Report rates as "solid" Democrat, came amid a backdrop of primary defeats for Omar’s colleagues in the Squad, with Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., losing a primary challenge in June and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., losing her primary earlier this month.

This time around, Omar’s camp felt more confident, with the incumbent not facing the onslaught of advertising by United Democracy Project, a super PAC affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. (AIPAC)

Don Samuels, right, with a community leader

Don Samuels, right (Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images/File)

MINNESOTA BUSINESS OWNER TEARS INTO WALZ FOR COVID, BLM RIOT LEADERSHIP: A 'TOTAL AND COMPLETE FAILURE'

Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which covers much of greater Minneapolis, has been represented by a Democrat in the House of Representatives since 1963, with Omar taking office in 2019.

Ilhan Omar squad member smiling

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images/File)

The district has also been a dependable voting bloc for Democrats in presidential elections, with every race since 2000 going overwhelmingly to Democrat candidates.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

