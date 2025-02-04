Ohio governor orders government employees to return to office, following Trump's lead

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Tuesday directing state employees to return to offices by Monday, March 17.

DeWine’s executive order requires state employees to stop routinely working from home and return to work in their designated offices, with few exceptions.

"State agencies, boards, and commissions under the authority of the Governor (collectively referred to as agency or agencies) shall require all permanent employees to routinely perform their duties in the physical office or facility assigned by their appointing authority, and not routinely from a remote location," Gov. DeWine said in the executive order.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day back in office terminating all remote work in the federal government.

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary," Trump said in his executive order.

DeWine permitted state employees to work from home beginning March 9, 2020, declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, with the state of emergency lifted, DeWine permitted some Ohio employees to continue working on a hybrid basis.

"It is now in the best interest of the citizens of Ohio for State of Ohio employees to complete a return to a physical office or facility to best serve the public and maximize the use of state-owned assets and facilities," DeWine said in the executive order.

Fox News Digital has requested comment from Gov. DeWine’s office on his executive action.