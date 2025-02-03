Dem AGs warn federal workers about Trump buyout offer: 'Aimed at dismantling our federal workforce'

A coalition of attorneys general are warning federal employees about the Trump administration's "questionable" buyout offer, saying those who choose to resign may not be guaranteed its benefits.

Nearly all federal employees were offered a buyout as part of President Donald Trump ’s efforts to get workers to physically report back to the office. They have until Thursday to opt in, according to an Office of Personnel Management (OPM) email sent out to all federal workers.

Those who choose to resign under the program will retain all pay and benefits, regardless of workload, and will be exempt from their in-person work requirements until Sep. 30.

However, the attorneys general said unions representing federal employees — the American Federation of Government Employees and National Federation of Federal Employees — have warned their members against accepting the offer, saying they are not guaranteed to be paid the benefits.

"Federal employees provide vital services that Americans rely on every day, and are an essential part of the California economy and communities across the state," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "The Trump Administration’s so-called buyout offer is a pointed attack aimed at dismantling our federal workforce and sowing chaos for Americans that rely on a functioning government. I urge federal employees to heed warnings from their unions to be very cautious of any buyout offers."

The other attorneys general hail from Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Vermont and Washington.

The buyout offer was made after Trump mandated all federal employees to return to the office. The email to federal workers noted that the majority of federal employees who have worked remotely since COVID will be required to return to their physical offices five days a week.

"The government-wide email being sent today is to make sure that all federal workers are on board with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in office and adhering to higher standards," a senior administration official previously told Fox News. "We’re five years past COVID and just 6 percent of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable."

In a letter to its members, the AFGE noted that the program doesn't guarantee that the employee's resignation will be accepted or that the benefits will be paid.

In a statement last week, NFFE National President Randy Erwin said the buyout shouldn't be treated as a legitimate offer.

"This offer from OPM should not be taken seriously," Erwin said. "The offer is not bound by existing law or policy, nor is it funded by Congress. There is nothing to hold OPM or the White House accountable to the terms of their agreement."

"Federal employees will not give in to this shady tactic pressuring them to quit," added Erwin. "Civil servants care way too much about their jobs, their agency missions, and their country to be swayed by this phony ploy. To all federal employees: Do not resign."