Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs seeks articles of impeachment against Biden

An Ohio congressman on Friday asked his GOP House colleagues to consider filing articles of impeachment against President Biden for an "unconstitutional" order to extend the eviction moratorium and for his "dereliction" of duty in securing the southern border.

Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, sent a letter to his fellow Republicans urging them to seek impeachment because Biden "continues to disregard his constitutional duties and boundaries," he said.

MCCONNELL RIPS BIDEN ADMIN FOR BOWING TO 'FAR LEFT' WITH EVICTION MORATORIUM EXTENSION

Gibbs cites Biden bowing to progressive pressure this week to extend a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium even after the president acknowledged it likely won't pass constitutional muster. The White House previously said its hands were tied by a recent Supreme Court opinion and couldn't extend the protections for renters unilaterally, but Biden reversed course after outrage from the left.

Separately, Gibbs says Biden failed to uphold his constitutional duties by not securing the southern border and "worsening" the coronavirus pandemic by letting COVID-positive migrants into the country.

IMAGES OF MIGRANT CENTER IN DONNA, TEXAS SHOW CRAMPED CONDITIONS AS BORDER NUMBERS SURGE

"The President is derelict in his duty, having repeatedly said he lacks the authority to extend the CDC’s eviction moratorium, then extending it anyway," Gibbs said in a statement. "His actions on the border represent a negligence in keeping America secure. We need to cut this off at the pass now and show we will not stand for clearly unconstitutional actions."

Any GOP effort to impeach Biden is a long shot since Republicans don't control the House or the Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Gibbs isn't the first House Republican to seek impeachment:. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against Biden the day after his inauguration.