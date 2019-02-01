Ocasio-Cortez acknowledges her privilege as ‘cisgendered woman’

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged her “privilege” as a “cisgendered woman” during a podcast interview this week, explaining she will never know the “trauma” of being transgender.

The progressive-favorite’s comments came during a wide-ranging discussion with The Intercept, a liberal news site.

“Almost every single person in this country can acknowledge some privilege of some type, you know?” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’m a cisgendered woman. You know, I will never know the trauma of feeling like I’m not born in the right body. And that, that is a privilege that I have -- no matter how poor my family was when I was born.”

Merriam-Webster defines cisgender as someone “whose gender identity corresponds with the sex the person had or was identified as having at birth.”

“If you’ve never experienced different treatment in your life, you wouldn’t know what different treatment feels like or looks like,” the freshman lawmaker said during the podcast.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, shocked the political world over the summer by defeating longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s Democratic primary. The youngest woman elected to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez has used her national platform to advocate for Democratic socialist priorities, fire back at critics and trade barbs with journalists.

At times, Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire for dubious claims, including saying “the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.”