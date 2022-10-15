Obama takes shot at cancel culture, calls Dems buzzkills: 'Walking on eggshells'

Former President Barack Obama took aim at cancel culture and the messaging of the Democratic Party in a recent interview, suggesting that sometimes Democrats can be "buzzkills."

"My family, my kids, work that gives me satisfaction, having fun," Obama told the "Pod Save America" podcast on Friday. "Hell, not being a buzzkill. And sometimes Democrats are. Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes."

Obama went on to say that Democratic politicians "get into trouble" by getting too bogged down in policy.

"I think we do get into trouble. Look, I used to get into trouble whenever, as you guys know well, whenever I got a little too professorial and, you know, started … when I was behind the podium as opposed to when I was in a crowd, there were times where I’d get, you know, sound like I was giving a bunch of policy gobbledygook," Obama explained.

The former president added, "And that’s not how people think about these issues. They think about them in terms of the life I’m leading day to day. How does politics, how is it even relevant to the things that I care the most deeply about?"

Obama will be traveling to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin this month to help campaign for Democrat candidates in key swing states.

First, on Oct. 28, he heads to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is making another gubernatorial run against incumbent rival Gov. Brian Kemp, and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing off against former football star Herschel Walker.

Obama will also join Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore and Democrats up and down the ballot in Milwaukee.

Barnes reportedly called Obama for help on the campaign trail as he experiences a slip in the polls in his race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.



